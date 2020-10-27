Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Former Youth Cong chief’s son booked in illegal weapons case

Ludhiana: Former Youth Cong chief’s son booked in illegal weapons case

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Rana. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of one of the accused caught for snatching Rs 3.42 lakh from a resident on October 9.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The son of Dimple Rana, the former chief of the Youth Congress’ district unit, has been booked for possessing an illegal .32 pistol.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Rana. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of one of the accused caught for snatching Rs 3.42 lakh from a resident on October 9.

Police had recently nabbed three persons, identified as Gurpreet Singh, Sanjiv Kumar alias Sanju and Mohit Sharma, in the case. During interrogation, Sanjiv Kaumar alias Sanju said that nearly four to five months ago, when the government had imposed travel restriction due to Covid-19 outbreak, he had visited Uttar Pradesh (UP) along with Yuvraj and purchased two pistols illegally for Rs 50,000 each.

Sanju said that nearly one-and-a-half-months ago, he visited Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh (UP) along with Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur, and purchased another .32 pistol.

Sharing details, Division Number 6 station house officer Amandeep Singh Brar said that soon after receiving the information, a case under Section 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused Yuvraj and Sukhchain.

A raid was conducted and Sukhchain Singh was arrested. The pistol was also recovered from his possession. However, Yuvraj is still on the run.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
Oct 26, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Ex-NDA minister Dilip Ray gets 3-year jail in coal case
Oct 27, 2020 01:18 IST
Cat smells macaroni, doesn’t appear to be its biggest fan
Oct 27, 2020 01:17 IST
3 PDP leaders quit after Mehbooba Mufti’s flag remark
Oct 27, 2020 01:13 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Preview: DCneed to bounce back to seal play-off berth
Oct 27, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.