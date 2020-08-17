Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Four held in snatching cases, 32 phones recovered

Ludhiana: Four held in snatching cases, 32 phones recovered

The accused confessed their involvement in several incidents of snatchings

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Basti Jodhewal police have arrested four persons in snatching cases registered against them and recovered 32 mobile phones and a scooter from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav of Shimla Colony of Kailash Nagar, Nirmal Singh of Puneet Nagar, Kulbir Singh of New Kuldeep Nagar, and Narayan Pandey of Amrit Vihar.

ASI Harmesh Lal said that on Sunday, the accused snatched a mobile phone from Sushil Kumar, 19, at Kailash Nagar road.

In his complaint, Sushil said that he was crossing from Subhash Nagar when the accused brandished a sharp-edged weapon on his neck and snatched his mobile phone. He jotted down the registration number of the vehicle and informed the police.



A case under sections 379B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Basti Jodhewal police station. Later, the police arrested the accused and recovered 32 mobile phones from their possession.

The ASI added that the accused confessed their involvement in several incidents of snatchings.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nurse found dead in Amritsar; hospital manager among 4 booked
Aug 17, 2020 22:37 IST
Punjab minister assures action against culprits for manhandling health worker
Aug 17, 2020 22:35 IST
Woman, accused of practising witchcraft, beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Giridih
Aug 17, 2020 22:38 IST
Decision to conduct final year exams to protect students’ future: Education Minister
Aug 17, 2020 22:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.