Ludhiana: Four members of three-wheeler gang arrested

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Sahnewal police have arrested four members of a three-wheeler gang, which used to rob passengers.

The police have also recovered one three-wheeler and one mobile phone from their possession.

The accused were involved in five incidents of snatching.

A case under sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station.



The accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh of Lakhowal village, Amritpal Singh of Dugri, and Amardeep Singh and Gursimranjit Singh of Sahni Khurd.

ASI Sadhu Singh said that the police arrested the accused near Dharod village during a special checking.

The accused were roaming in the area to find their target.

The cop said that the accused used to travel in a three-wheeler. They used to pick-up passengers from the railway station and bus stand in the night hours. They would then take the passengers to isolated places and rob them after thrashing them.

He added that more important information is expected to be extracted from them during questioning.

