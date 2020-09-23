Ludhiana: Four minor boys who stole mobile phones, laptops nabbed

A gang of minor boys that stole mobile phones and laptops from a shop in Salem Tabri have landed in police net.

Besides four juveniles, all aged 16 or 17, police have also arrested Raj Kumar, 40, a resident of Nanak Nagar.

As many as 32 mobile phones and two laptops, besides a three-wheeler, have been recovered from them.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, station house office, Salem Tabri police station, said the gang had broken into a shop through its roof on the intervening night of September 20 and 21 and stolen two laptops and 31 mobile phones.

They were captured in the CCTV cameras installed near the shop, which helped the police nab them.

The SHO said during questioning, the boys revealed they would roam around the city all day and steal things. Recently, they had met auto driver Raj Kumar and decided to target a mobile phone shop.

The minors were sent to a juvenile home by court. The police are looking into the accused’s past criminal record.

They are facing a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.