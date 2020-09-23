Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Four minor boys who stole mobile phones, laptops nabbed

Ludhiana: Four minor boys who stole mobile phones, laptops nabbed

As many as 32 mobile phones and two laptops, besides a three-wheeler, have been recovered from them.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused in police net on Wednesday. (HT photo)

A gang of minor boys that stole mobile phones and laptops from a shop in Salem Tabri have landed in police net.

Besides four juveniles, all aged 16 or 17, police have also arrested Raj Kumar, 40, a resident of Nanak Nagar.

As many as 32 mobile phones and two laptops, besides a three-wheeler, have been recovered from them.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, station house office, Salem Tabri police station, said the gang had broken into a shop through its roof on the intervening night of September 20 and 21 and stolen two laptops and 31 mobile phones.



They were captured in the CCTV cameras installed near the shop, which helped the police nab them.

The SHO said during questioning, the boys revealed they would roam around the city all day and steal things. Recently, they had met auto driver Raj Kumar and decided to target a mobile phone shop.

The minors were sent to a juvenile home by court. The police are looking into the accused’s past criminal record.

They are facing a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Sep 23, 2020 22:14 IST
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Sep 23, 2020 21:58 IST
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
Sep 23, 2020 22:10 IST
KKR vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Sep 23, 2020 23:40 IST

latest news

From Non-SCS to IAS: High court vacates stay on appointment of candidates
Sep 23, 2020 23:54 IST
JJP caught in a cleft stick over farm legislations
Sep 23, 2020 23:53 IST
Supreme Court issues notices over FB summons
Sep 23, 2020 23:52 IST
9 volunteers to get 1st dose of Oxford vaccine at PGIMER this week
Sep 23, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.