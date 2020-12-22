Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Fugitive wanted in 2018 murder case found functioning as priest

Ludhiana: Fugitive wanted in 2018 murder case found functioning as priest

The accused fled to Palampur, Himachal Pradesh and pursued a bachelor of theology degree, after which he shifted to Jandiala Guru and started working as a priest

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

ADCP (City 1) Deepak Pareek (left) giving details about the arrest of the murder accused in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Wanted in a murder case for the past two years, a fugitive was traced to a shrine in Jandiala Guru, where he was operating as a priest after securing a degree in theology while being on the run.

The accused, Ajay Kumar, 30, of Ashiana Colony, Jassian village, and three others are facing a case of murder for shooting dead a commission agent (arhtiya), Gharjit Singh Chaudhary, on June 28, 2018.

The other accused, Gaurav, alias Goru, Yograj and his brother, Vishal, are already behind bars.

“Police received information that Ajay was living in a shrine in Jandiala Guru, following which a raid was conducted and he was arrested. He will be produced in court on Tuesday,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Deepak Pareek.



According to police, Ajay and his brothers-in-law Yograj and Vishal had provided an illegal weapon to Goru to murder Gharjit.

While the other three accused were nabbed, Ajay had managed to evade arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender on August 20, 2019.

“To avoid his arrest, Ajay fled to Palampur in Himachal Pradesh where he started pursuing a bachelor of theology degree. After completing the degree, he shifted to Jandiala Guru, where he started working as a priest,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Gurbinder Singh.

Goru had gunned down Gharjit in broad daylight at the vegetable market on June 28, 2018. After his arrest, he had disclosed that he had procured the weapon from Ajay, Yograj and Vishal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

UK flight ban: Stranded travellers from Maharashtra, other states worried
by Neha LM Tripathi
Tunnelling work for Mumbai coastal road to begin on Jan 7
by Sagar Pillai
Mumbai’s Metro dream more distant?
by Swapnil Rawal
#JupiterSaturnConjunction trends as tweeple post pics of rare phenomenon
by Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.