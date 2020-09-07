Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana gangrape: Victim accuses police of favouring accused

Ludhiana gangrape: Victim accuses police of favouring accused

According to the victim, she was gangraped by four men, but the police registered the first information report (FIR) only against three accused

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A gangrape victim has accused the police of sheltering the main accused and not registering a case against him, an allegation refuted by the Division Number 3 station house officer (SHO).

According to the victim, she was gangraped by four men, but the police registered the first information report (FIR) only against three accused.

Seeking action, the girl, along with her family members, on Monday met the joint commissioner of police, Kanwardeep Kaur, and filed a written complaint.

The woman alleged that she had given names of all four accused in her statement to the police and before magistrate as well, but the police registered a case only against three accused, who are minors. The main accused, who is 24-year-old, is politically connected, which is why the police have spared him, she alleged. Her mother also accused the Division Number 3 police of harassing them.



“The police called my daughter for investigation late in the evening and made her wait for hours at the police station,” she claimed.

Joint commissioner of police Kanwardeep Kaur said the area was not under her jurisdiction, so the matter was sent to the official concerned.

The victim had lodged an FIR on September 1 at the Division Number 3 police station against three minors. The victim, who is a domestic help, was returning home when the accused intercepted her. They threatened to attack her with acid and took her to a room, where they raped her and also clicked her pictures.

Division Number 3 SHO Satish Kumar said the police had registered an FIR according to the statement recorded by the victim. He said had “no idea why the victim was accusing the police”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:55 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Sep 07, 2020 23:55 IST
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
Sep 07, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

Focus on 100% testing, as cases swell in category 2 containment zones
Sep 08, 2020 00:07 IST
‘Road Safety Manual’ mandatory for licence applicants: Chandigarh admn
Sep 08, 2020 00:06 IST
Action against 11 after bodies of Covid-19 swapped at Meerut medical college
Sep 08, 2020 00:06 IST
Test positivity of rapid kits spikes in Ghaziabad, officials expect surge in Covid-19 cases
Sep 08, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.