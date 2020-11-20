Ludhiana: Garment store employees booked for embezzlement of ₹4 crore

Sections
The complainant said that the accused used to deposit a part of the money, belonging to the firm, into their own accounts.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ankit Lakhi allegedly confessed to his crime and returned ₹10.15 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four employees of a readymade garment store in Model Town have been booked for allegedly embezzling ₹4 crore belonging to the firm and depositing it into their own accounts. The accused have been identified as Ankit Manchanda of New Guru Nanak Nagar, Lakhi Kapila of Sahnewal, Satwinder Singh of Jamalpur and Satwinder’s wife Amandeep Kaur. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Harinder Pal Singh, a partner of Balbir Store, a garment store in Model Town.

Harinder Pal said that Ankit Manchanda worked in the firm as an accountant in 2015, while Lakhi Kapila had worked as a cashier from 2016 to 2019. Satwinder Singh had joined the firm as cashier from January 2020 and left on October 31.

The complainant said that the accused used to deposit a part of the money, belonging to the firm, into their own accounts. Ankit Lakhi allegedly confessed to his crime and returned ₹10.15 lakh. He had promised to return the rest of the money too, but failed to do so.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sudarshan Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

