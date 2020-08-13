Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: GND Nagar residents complain of contaminated water, choked sewers

Ludhiana: GND Nagar residents complain of contaminated water, choked sewers

They said that repeated complaints to the MC on their plight had fallen on deaf ears

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As the civic authorities failed miserably to address the issue of choked sewers, residents of street number 7 in Guru Nanak Dev Nagar are having a hard time for the past two months.

Expressing disappointment over the working of the municipal corporation (MC) and area councillor Ashwani Sharma, residents said that they are forced to drink contaminated water and people in the area have typhoid, allergies and various sicknesses due to dirty water.

They said that repeated complaints to the MC on their plight had fallen on deaf ears.

Himanshu, a resident of the area, said, “The sewer lines are choked for a long time, which also leads to water contamination in the area. I have sent my children to their grandparents’ house as the health of residents is deteriorating due to dirty water. Several complaints have been given to the authorities, but to no avail.”



Another resident Parveen Kumar said, “The residents are facing a lot of trouble due to clogged sewer lines. The population and industrial activity in the area have increased in the past due to which the old sewer lines are not able to take the pressure and remain choked. The authorities must replace them.”

Councillor Ashwani Sharma visited the spot after the residents raised hue and cry over the issue.

Despite attempts, Sharma could not be reached for comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dial-up dreams to Wi-Fi wonderland
Aug 13, 2020 23:48 IST
NGT committee reviews status of Buddha Nullah cleaning project
Aug 13, 2020 23:50 IST
India must focus on digital infrastructure, data protection laws
Aug 13, 2020 23:46 IST
Digital archives keep track of lost websites, lapsed domain names from the early years
Aug 13, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.