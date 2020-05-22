Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: GNDEC organises online laboratory training programme

Ludhiana: GNDEC organises online laboratory training programme

Virtual labs gives students of various disciplines a hands-on experience of working in a laboratory class right from their homes.

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The electrical engineering department of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, in association with the Virtual Labs, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, organised an online training programme for laboratory work for students.

Programme coordinator Arvind Dhingra said,“We were feeling that with online theory classes students were missing out on practical lab training. To address this issue, the department contacted Virtual Labs, IIT, Roorkee.”

Kanwardeep Singh, head of department (electrical), said that the Virtual Labs project is an initiative taken by the ministry of human resource development (MHRD), government of India, under the aegis of national mission on education through information and communication technology (NMEICT).



The project has been undertaken by twelve institutes and IIT Delhi as its coordinating institute.

Around 100 Virtual Labs consisting of approximately 700+ web-enabled experiments have been designed for remote-operation and viewing.

Experts from IIT, Roorkee, trained over 1,025 students and 24 faculty members.

Chetan Dhiman and his teammates Amit Kumar and Priyadarshini, under the guidance of Virtual Labs project coordinator RP Singh, delivered the sessions.

Principal Sehijpal Singh appreciated the efforts of the organisers and said that online learning was the need of the hour.

