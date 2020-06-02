Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana gold dacoity: Mastermind’s aide trying to mislead probe, say police

Ludhiana gold dacoity: Mastermind’s aide trying to mislead probe, say police

Arrested on May 21 for possessing an illegal pistol, Vishnu Soni, alias Sam, helped Tejinder Singh, alias Teja, execute the January robbery in Ghumar Mandi, say police; But is now changing his statements

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:13 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Following the arrest of gangster-terrorist, Tejinder Singh, alias Teja, the mastermind behind the 2-kg gold dacoity in Ludhiana’s Ghumar Mandi, police are working on getting more information from his accomplice.

Vishnu Soni, alias Sam, of Ganesh Nagar, Ludhiana, who had allegedly helped Teja execute the January robbery, is already in the custody of Ludhiana police. He was arrested by the Khanna police on May 21 for possessing an illegal pistol.

He was produced in a local court on Tuesday in connection with the dacoity and sent to two-day police remand. His accomplice, Bhushan, is lodged in jail in judicial custody.

Soni, however, is not cooperating in the investigation and trying to mislead them by frequently changing his statement, said police.



“He has been trying to mislead the police investigation. We will bring Bhushan on production warrant for questioning again,” said inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer (SHO), Division Number 8 police station.

The Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) that arrested Teja, of Mehadpur in Balachaur of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, from Mohali on Tuesday, claims that the gangster committed robberies to mobilise funds for carrying out targeted killings as part of a pro-Khalistan agenda to disturb the state’s peace and communal harmony.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

150 Covid patients shifted from BKC
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Delhi govt decision on sealing of borders holds weight:Khattar
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Ludhiana MC panel to reimpose 2014 CLU, EDC rates
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.