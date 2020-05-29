Sections
Ludhiana government schools hold parent-teacher meet online

The idea behind conducting the PTM online is to tell parents about the strengths, weaknesses and interests of their children

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:40 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Parents are being asked about heir ward’s behaviour and the activities that they are engaged in at home. (Getty Images/Hemera)

After conducting classes online for students for the last two months, the government schools are now also holding parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) online.

During the PTMs, teachers are telling parents about their child’s overall performance and that the subjects they need to improve in. The parents are being told about the syllabus that has been covered till date and are being asked to ensure that their children are attending the virtual classes.

The authorities are sending a four-point form to parents that is to be filled and submitted after the online PTM.

In the form, they are asked questions related to the mode their ward is using to attend the online classes, difficulties faced by them amid the Covid-19 crisis, their ward’s behaviour and the activities that they are engaged in at home.



The school principals are also interacting with parents.

Anita Bedi, principal, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, said, “The idea behind conducting the PTM online was to tell parents about the strengths, weaknesses and interests of their wards. We received an overwhelming response from the parents.”

“We conducted the meetings for three days to cover all the students of classes 6 to 12. Majority of the parents attended the PTM and appreciated the teachers for conducting classes online,” she added.

Sanjeev Thapar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “The teachers have briefed the parents regarding the performance of their children. Parents attended the meeting online and in the feedback lauded the school authorities for continuing with the studies online. The online classes keep students engaged for three to four hours daily and there’s been no loss of studies in the last two months.”

