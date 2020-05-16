Ludhiana govt college organises webinar on life insurance as a career

The webinar was organised for the second semester students of MCom. (Getty Images)

SCD Government College, Ludhiana, conducted a webinar on ‘Life insurance as a career’ on Saturday. It was organised for the second semester students to provide them a platform for their summer internship with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Varinder Dutta, development officer LIC, was the keynote speaker. He talked about the various prospects of insurance sector, how it contributes to the nation’s income and increase in per capita income by demonstrating examples of employees’ success stories.

Around 75 students of MCom business innovation and post graduate students of commerce and faculty members attended the session. Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal of the college, thanked the speaker for the webinar.