Ludhiana govt school student wins national-level quiz organised by Vigyan Prasar

Jiya Seth, a Class 12 student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, Ludhiana, brought laurels to the district after she topped a national-level online competition organised by Xplore, Vigyan Prasar.

As many as 537 students from 20 states participated in the quiz, which was conducted at Government Model Primary School, Ganga Bhogpur, Uttarakhand.

Jiya Seth ( ht photo )

The online quiz was held on National Technology Day, which falls on May 11, and its result was declared on May 13 by the department of science and technology under government of India.

Her mentor, Anju Soni, a chemistry teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, also received a certificate of recognition from the authorities. She said, “As many as 11 students from our school participated in the quiz. Jiya is a brilliant student and I am glad that she won this competition. This will motivate the other children to keep participating in such contests, which will boost their morale.”

“I participated in the quiz after my chemistry teacher motivated me. I prepared for it and read online regarding International Technology Day. The competition consisted of ten objective-type questions related to National Technology Day and I answered them all. I was not sure of one answer, but still attempted all the questions. This first prize came as a surprise and in these tough times, I feel it is an achievement”, said Seth.

Jiya Seth is a medical stream student and a resident of Jawahar Nagar. She is fond of badminton and wants to become a dentist.

District education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur and principal Anita Bedi congratulated the meritorious student and her mentor.