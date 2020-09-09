Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana grows health wise

Ludhiana grows health wise

With the district crossing the 12,000 mark in cases, the markets have started wearing a deserted look despite shop timings being extended to 9pm

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With Ludhiana being the worst-affected district in Punjab, consumers have started staying away from malls and market places in the city. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The importance of social distancing has finally rung in among Ludhiana residents who until recently could be seen crowding in markets and defying Covid norms. With the district crossing the 12,000 mark in cases, the markets have started wearing a deserted look despite shop timings being extended to 9pm.

On Wednesday, the usual hustle and bustle was missing from the main markets of the city, including Chaura Bazar, Pink Plaza market, Ghumar Mandi and Model Town market, among others. Even malls reported a low footfall.

Pink Plaza market

Chaura Bazar

Akalgarh market

Mall road

Chaura Bazar Shopkeepers Association president Parampal Singh Witty said, “The recent relaxations announced by the government have provided relief to shopkeepers, but the footfall in markets is still low. We are only receiving around 30% of our usual customers.”

“Loss of income is also a major reason behind low footfall as many families are struggling to make ends meet amid the financial crisis,” said Witty.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

6 executives of Ferozepur division to provide 24x7 services
Sep 09, 2020 23:17 IST
New roles finalised for restructured rly board
Sep 09, 2020 23:15 IST
Empanelled private hospitals can conduct rapid antigen tests: Mohali DC
Sep 09, 2020 23:14 IST
Air passengers entitled to refunds due to lockdown, Centre tells SC
Sep 09, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.