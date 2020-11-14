Ludhiana: Health officials, cops on alert for Diwali

Health services, especially emergency, burn and eye units have been put on high alert to tackle with any untoward situation during Diwali celebrations.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that all civil hospitals, community health care centres, and outreach centres have been told to stock up enough medicines to deal with any emergency during the festivities. “A communique has been issued to senior medical officers of civil hospitals of Ludhiana, Khanna and Jagraon. Besides, community health centres at Samrala, Raikot, Khanna, Payal, Mullanpur and Vardhman Chowk have also been asked to keep the emergency staff on high alert on the occasion,” said Dr Bagga.

Covid testing to continue

Dr Bagga further added that the health department will collect samples for Covid-19 testing at the civil surgeon’s office on Saturday too. “As per government guidelines, we cannot stop the collection of samples. So the staff has been directed to collect samples even on Diwali. Residents who have Covid-like symptoms or came in contact with a positive patient should visit government-run sample collection centres for tests,” he said.

Candle light tributes for Covid victims

The civil surgeon further said the health department has decided against going for big festivities, in honour of those who lost their lives to the virus. “It was a tragic year. Many innocent people lost their lives after coming in contact with the contagion. So we have decided to light candles to pay homage to the departed souls on Diwali. There will be no celebrations this year and we will offer prayers for an end to this spell of gloom,” said Dr Bagga.

120 police patrolling teams on vigil

At least 12 police teams will be on patrolling duty in the city to check social distancing and firecracker violations.

Residents are allowed to burst crackers only between 8pm and 10pm. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that FIRs will registered against the violators.

Cops have also released a WhatsApp number (9115601159) for residents to report any violations. Agrawal added that the identity of the informers will be concealed.

Cops in civvies will also be making the rounds of the city. Besides, 125 checkposts will be set up across the city. Special security arrangements have also been made at markets and religious places.

“At least 2, 000 police personnel will be on checking and patrolling duty in the city. Apart from it, traffic police personnel will also be deputed in the markets to deter traffic violations and maintain the flow of traffic,” said the police commissioner.

Appealing to residents to wear masks while venturing out, the Ludhiana police distributed 800 saplings among locals to spread the message of a green Diwali. Agrawal said saplings have also been planted at the police lines.

5 temporary fire stations set up to meet any exigency

To effectively tackle any untoward incident during Diwali, five temporary fire stations have been set-up in the city. Besides, fire hydrants and earth movers will also be deployed at all fire stations in the city. The municipal corporation has also assigned 15 drivers to assist the fire department. Also, workers of five water-filling stations have been asked to report for duty on the night of Diwali.

Atish Rai, sub- fire officer, said that as many as 102 fire fighters have been pressed on duty to ensure residents can celebrate a safe Diwali with their families. “We will remain away from our children and parents so that residents can enjoy the festival,” he said.

He added that the fire tankers have been stationed keeping in mind the population and density of the area.

“The teams will be stationed at Jalandhar Bypass, Samrala Chowk, Baba Than Singh Chowk near Field Gunj, Dandi Swami Chowk and the area around Arora Cinema,” Rai said.

The sub-fire officer said that 31 fire incidents were reported on Diwali last year.

“We request the residents to clear the way for fire tenders to pass so we can reach the spot where a fire incident has occurred so that further mishap can be prevented,” he added.