Home / Cities / Ludhiana health officials struggle to trace source of infection in 210 Covid-19 patients

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:04 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, a major threat looms over the district as Ludhiana health department has been unable to trace the source of 210 infections.

The total number of cases reported in the district till Friday stands at 2,275 and contact tracing for the remaining patients was still being done.

The officials of the health department said that in many cases, the patients do not disclose their contacts citing social stigma among other reasons.

On the condition of anonymity, a health official said, “There have been instances where the infected patients do not disclose their travel history. Few political workers have also tested positive for coronavirus who claimed that they might have got infected during public dealing. The department was also not able to trace the source of infection of ACP Anil Kohli, who succumbed to the virus, and whose contacts had also tested positive afterwards.”



“We have been spreading awareness among people to disclose necessary information regarding their travel history and contacts, as failing to do so will put lives in danger. However, some patients were adamant in disclosing information citing social stigma and to avoid hospitalisation of their relatives,” said the official.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “Many people are not cooperating with the health department as they are not disclosing their contact history even after testing positive for Covid-19. The teams of the health department are regularly visiting the affected areas especially the micro-containment zones to motivate residents to disclose necessary information to thwart the spread of the virus.”

