Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Held for assaulting ASI, two lawyers allege custodial torture

Ludhiana: Held for assaulting ASI, two lawyers allege custodial torture

Police said the lawyers sustained injuries during the fight with some residents of their area and were not tortured in police custody.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 22:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two lawyers who were arrested for manhandling an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on Saturday, were allegedly tortured in police custody.

Sidharth Chandi and his brother Mohit Chandi were arrested on Saturday evening after they indulged in a scuffle with their neighbours in Bank Colony of Bachan Singh Nagar and vandalised their houses after locking them inside. On receiving information, when ASI Sham Singh reached the spot, the accused allegedly tore his uniform and manhandled him.

The police had then booked the accused including a former sarpanch Narinder Singh, Sidharth Chandi and his brother Mohit Chandi, Bhupinder Singh and Varinder Singh, all residents of Bachan Nagar in Haibowal under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at Haibowal police station.

On Sunday afternoon, advocates gathered and decided to call a meeting of the Bar association on Monday over the issue. The Bar council of the Punjab and Haryana high court took to Twitter to seek the attention of Punjab Police and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the matter.



Advocate Shashank Kapoor, a member of the Ludhiana Bar Association stated that some residents of Bachan Nagar had indulged in a fight over an issue. Former sarpanch Narinder Singh reached there to pacify them, however, he was attacked by the mob. Singh then sounded the police.

He alleged that when ASI Sham Singh reached there he slapped him following which the residents staged a protest in the area. Meanwhile, SHO inspector Jaskanwal Singh also reached the spot and nabbed some residents.

Kapoor added that when the trio reached the police station to record their statement, the police snatched their mobile phones and pushed them inside the lockup. The police then thrashed them, he alleged.

Refuting the allegations, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Sameer Verma said the accused including advocates, Narinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Varinder Singh had indulged in a scuffle with their neighbours. The accused also vandalised their houses and locked them in. When police reached there and released the victims, the accused manhandled ASI Sham Singh, following which an FIR was lodged against them.

On being asked about the injuries suffered by the advocates, the ADCP said they sustained injuries during the fight with some residents of their area and were not tortured in police custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Nov 15, 2020 22:30 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Nov 15, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Sweeping, garbage lifting delayed in Ludhiana: Waste generated on Diwali remains strewn on streets
Nov 15, 2020 22:49 IST
BEST to buy 100 new upgraded double-decker buses for Mumbai
Nov 15, 2020 22:48 IST
Santa Claus brings Dead Sea to life with tree to spread Christmas cheer
Nov 15, 2020 22:47 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.