Ludhiana: Held for assaulting ASI, two lawyers allege custodial torture

Two lawyers who were arrested for manhandling an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on Saturday, were allegedly tortured in police custody.

Sidharth Chandi and his brother Mohit Chandi were arrested on Saturday evening after they indulged in a scuffle with their neighbours in Bank Colony of Bachan Singh Nagar and vandalised their houses after locking them inside. On receiving information, when ASI Sham Singh reached the spot, the accused allegedly tore his uniform and manhandled him.

The police had then booked the accused including a former sarpanch Narinder Singh, Sidharth Chandi and his brother Mohit Chandi, Bhupinder Singh and Varinder Singh, all residents of Bachan Nagar in Haibowal under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at Haibowal police station.

On Sunday afternoon, advocates gathered and decided to call a meeting of the Bar association on Monday over the issue. The Bar council of the Punjab and Haryana high court took to Twitter to seek the attention of Punjab Police and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the matter.

Advocate Shashank Kapoor, a member of the Ludhiana Bar Association stated that some residents of Bachan Nagar had indulged in a fight over an issue. Former sarpanch Narinder Singh reached there to pacify them, however, he was attacked by the mob. Singh then sounded the police.

He alleged that when ASI Sham Singh reached there he slapped him following which the residents staged a protest in the area. Meanwhile, SHO inspector Jaskanwal Singh also reached the spot and nabbed some residents.

Kapoor added that when the trio reached the police station to record their statement, the police snatched their mobile phones and pushed them inside the lockup. The police then thrashed them, he alleged.

Refuting the allegations, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Sameer Verma said the accused including advocates, Narinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Varinder Singh had indulged in a scuffle with their neighbours. The accused also vandalised their houses and locked them in. When police reached there and released the victims, the accused manhandled ASI Sham Singh, following which an FIR was lodged against them.

On being asked about the injuries suffered by the advocates, the ADCP said they sustained injuries during the fight with some residents of their area and were not tortured in police custody.