Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana hosiery unit owner robbed of ₹70,000 at gunpoint

Ludhiana hosiery unit owner robbed of ₹70,000 at gunpoint

The victim, Deepak Kumar, 24, of Kailash Nagar, said that he had withdrawn ₹90,000, out of which he had kept ₹20,000 in the under-seat storage of his scooter while the rest was kept in his pockets. He was to pay ₹20,000 to his relative, who was waiting for him near Basti Jodhewal Chowk.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A hosiery unit owner lost ₹70,000 to armed miscreants on Saturday afternoon when he was returning after withdrawing the cash from a bank. The incident took place on Rahon road.

The victim, Deepak Kumar, 24, of Kailash Nagar, said that he had withdrawn ₹90,000, out of which he had kept ₹20,000 in the under-seat storage of his scooter while the rest was kept in his pockets. He was to pay ₹20,000 to his relative, who was waiting for him near Basti Jodhewal Chowk.

When he reached Rahon road, three men on a bike, intercepted him and snatched the money in his pockets at gunpoint. The men also took his mobile phone and scooter’s key but threw it on the road while fleeing.

After the men left, the victim drove back home and narrated the incident to his family members and lodged a police complaint.

Tibba station house officer sub-inspector Daljit Singh said that the police are investigating the matter.

Earlier on Friday, two bike-borne men had snatched ₹80,000 from a Uttar Pradesh-based trader near the old vegetable market Chowk. The miscreants had also injured him with sharp-edged weapons.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 23:01 IST
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Nov 07, 2020 23:12 IST
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
Nov 07, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
Nov 07, 2020 23:05 IST

latest news

ISRO launches new earth observation satellite on board PSLV
Nov 08, 2020 01:12 IST
Mumbai engineer who operated drug racket amid ‘financial stress due to lockdown’ held with imported marijuana worth ₹1.62 crore
Nov 08, 2020 01:09 IST
Former Ranji player, 2 others arrested for IPL betting in Mumbai
Nov 08, 2020 01:08 IST
A president who changed the party: Trump stamp on GOP will last long
Nov 08, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.