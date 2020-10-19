Sections
Ludhiana hospital to conduct study on impact of Covid on cardiovascular health

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:39 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

While the cases of Covid- 19 are on a steady decline, the health department is in a fix as many city residents who have recovered from the virus are suffering from myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) after testing negative.

A significant number of patients are also succumbing to myocarditis, after testing negative.

Among such patients, a sizable section, falling between 40 years and above age group, of patients are those suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Hero Dayanand Medical College and Heart Institute (HDHI), which is currently handling such patients, is part of the 10 hospitals from across the world which is slated to conduct a study about the impact of the virus on the heart.



The study is being done in coordination with the World Health Federation (WHF).

Confirming this senior cardiologist of DMC, Dr Bishav Mohan said that an extensive study is being conducted to assess the impact of the virus on the heart.

“Many patients, who had suffered from Covid-19, are coming back to the hospital with complaints of breathlessness. Such issues are being reported in other countries as well. Currently, the study is underway,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Bagga said that it has been noticed that once a patient tests negative for the virus, one of the major organs that are affected is the heart, where patients are developing myocarditis (inflammation of the heart tissue). The degree varies from mild to moderate.

While senior vice president of Indian Medical Association, (Ludhiana) Dr Gaurav Sachdeva said, “After suffering from Covid-19 precaution is really important. In some cases, after recovery, patients have reportedly gone back to hospitals with reduced heart functions, heart attack and strokes. There have also been patients who returned to the hospital emergency ward with complaints of variable heart rates, breathlessness, and chest pain.”

Covid recovered patient died of cardiac issues

The death of Ashok Sethi, 67, owner of famous Friends Dhaba of the town, on Sunday has brought to fore the impact of the deadly virus on the heart. Sethi, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at DMC&H had recovered from the virus, but he suffered from a cardiac issue and couldn’t survive.

Earlier, Darshan Lal Sharma, 72, managing director of Vardhman Yarns and Threads Limited, who was battling with Covid-19, had died after suffering from a massive heart attack. However, he was still undergoing treatment for the virus.

What is myocarditis

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). Myocarditis can affect your heart muscle and your heart’s electrical system, reducing your heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

