Ludhiana hospitality sector welcomes Punjab govt’s decision to allow re-opening of bars

The beleaguered hospitality sector has welcomed the state government’s decision to allow bars to re-open in hotels, shopping malls, and restaurants from November 10.

The bars reopened after hiatus of seven and a half months.

Even though hoteliers and restaurant owners were allowed to serve liquor, they were not allowed to open bars. Hoteliers said it is a welcome move ahead of Diwali and they hope for revival in the coming days.

Vice-president of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Amarjit Singh said, “Our business depends on bars and it is good that the government has allowed us to reopen it. There is a steady increase in footfall in restaurants in the city.”

The former president of the association said that the government should further increase the gathering limit in events.

Hoteliers said that they have put together stringent safeguards to ensure a safe environment for consumers and employees.

General manager of a private hotel, Abhay Kumar said, “It’s a welcome step by the state government. We have made certain changes in the rules to comply with Covid guidelines. Since social distancing is mandatory, we are following all SOPs issued by the MHA and state government.

‘Rail roko’ hitting sector

Hoteliers rued that the rail roko agitation of farmers is taking a toll on their business.

Amarjit Singh said, “The hotel business depends mostly on those who visit the industrial hub on business tours. As passenger trains are at a halt, the business has reduced to less than 20%. Only a few customers are visiting the city from other states by road that also for purchasing hosiery products. The government should take steps to resolve the farmer issues and restart passenger trains.”