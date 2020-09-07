Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Hotel, restaurant owners welcome relaxations

Ludhiana: Hotel, restaurant owners welcome relaxations

According to the state government’s guidelines, hotels and restaurants will be open on Saturdays as well

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The hotel and restaurant owners of the city have welcomed the state government’s decision to allow the hotels and restaurants to remain open throughout the week and on Saturday till 9pm.

According to the guidelines, non-essential shops will also be allowed to open on Saturdays and will be allowed to function till 9pm.

The state government has also revised night curfew timings which will now be from 9:30pm to 5am.

After 9pm, home delivery of food will be allowed, as per revised guidelines.



Meeting with finance minister

Earlier during the day, a delegation of the state’s hotel and restaurant association met finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, cabinet ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria in Chandigarh.

Amarveer Singh, president of the association, demanded a waiver of the excise fee of six months and urged to extend the dine-in in timing of hotels and restaurants till 9.30 pm.

Singh said that the finance minister agreed to the terms forwarded by the delegation.

“Our businesses received a massive setback, first during the lockdown and later, due to the strict government guidelines. We are currently not in a position to run our businesses let alone paying taxes. We have urged the government to be considerate so that we can bring our businesses back on track,” said Amarveer Singh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:14 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
Sep 07, 2020 21:15 IST
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Sep 07, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

PAU renames department of agronomy after Dr Rattan Lal on his birthday
Sep 07, 2020 22:22 IST
Hotel, restaurant owners welcome relaxations
Sep 07, 2020 22:20 IST
Sushant’s family lawyer reacts to Rhea filing case against Priyanka
Sep 07, 2020 22:20 IST
Warriors in khaki who beat Covid honoured in Ludhiana
Sep 07, 2020 22:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.