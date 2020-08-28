Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: I-T dept holds webinar on faceless assessment scheme

Ludhiana: I-T dept holds webinar on faceless assessment scheme

The session was led by additional commissioner Tarundeep Kaur

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With the income tax department introducing new schemes after the launch of faceless assessment and taxpayer charter on August 13, a webinar was organised by Range-5 of the Income Tax department, Ludhiana on Friday to apprise members and office bearers of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) about the new schemes.

The session was led by additional commissioner Tarundeep Kaur. She explained how the process of Faceless Assessments and appeals would work and how it would make the interface between the taxpayer and the department more technology-driven and user-friendly. She also appealed to the taxpayers to come forward with their queries which would be resolved by conducting more such webinars in the future also.

Kaur said that these webinars are being held under a special drive for taxpayer awareness led by the chief commissioner of income-tax Ludhiana, KM Bali. The department plans to reach far and wide with these initiatives for aiding taxpayer services.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Naib tehsildar booked for corruption in J&K’s Doda
Aug 28, 2020 21:49 IST
Two more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll reaches 45
Aug 28, 2020 21:47 IST
The crisis in fiscal federalism | HT Editorial
Aug 28, 2020 21:46 IST
2020 is special for Indian-Americans in US politics
Aug 28, 2020 21:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.