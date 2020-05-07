Ludhiana industry hails Karnataka decision not to allow labourers to leave the state

Sections
Urges the Punjab government to make similar efforts here, otherwise the industry will not be able to survive post-lockdown

Updated: May 07, 2020 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Migrant workers entering the Ludhiana railway station to board special trains to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on Wednesday. Over 5 lakh migrants have registered on the Punjab helpline portal to return to their home states. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Hailing the Karnataka government’s decision to cancel inter-state trains to stop the migrant labourers from leaving the state, the local industry has also urged the Punjab government to make efforts to do so, otherwise the industry will not be able to survive post-lockdown.

Industrialists complained that the exodus of labourers will lead to a “forced lockdown” for the industry and they will not be able to run in the times to come due to unavailability of workforce. So far, over 10 lakh labourers have registered themselves to leave for their home states, including over 5 lakh from Ludhiana, an industrial hub.

Industrialists also urged political parties not to play politics over the issue and stop the labourers from leaving the state.

President of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) Gurmeet Singh Kular said, “It is unfortunate for the industry that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is allowing workers to move out. Industry will not be able to recover itself this way.”



Kular added that the government should not start trains for migrant labourers for at least 45 days after the lockdown.

President of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) DS Chawla said, “Immediate steps should be taken to stop the labourers from leaving, and political parties should also not make it an issue. It is ironical that, on the one hand, the government is encouraging the industry to commence operations and on the other hand, it is allowing the labourers to return home. How will the industries run without workers?”

“The government should take steps to retain the workforce, otherwise the industry, already facing an uncertain future, will suffer a lot,” said president of the Knitwear and Textile Club Vinod Thapar.

