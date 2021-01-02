Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Infant’s headless body found in Jodhan village

Ludhiana: Infant’s headless body found in Jodhan village

Police suspect it to be a case of human sacrifice as the head was missing and there were several stab wounds on the body.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Jodhan station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Amritpal Singh said locals had raised the alarm after noticing some dogs feeding on the mutilated body. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Panic gripped Shehzad village of Jodhan after locals found some dogs feasting on the body of an infant on Thursday.

Police suspect it to be a case of human sacrifice as the head was missing and there were several stab wounds on the body. The body is of a male child, aged around 1, police confirmed.

Jodhan station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Amritpal Singh said locals had raised the alarm after noticing some dogs feeding on the mutilated body.

He said that the cops found a dark blue blanket near the bushes where the body was found. A pair of socks, believed to be belonging to the infant, was also recovered.

The SHO said that preliminary investigation suggests that the child may have been murdered elsewhere and later dumped at the spot.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. Police are making announcements in nearby areas and scanning missing persons’ and kidnapping reports lodged in various police stations to gather more clues.

