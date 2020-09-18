Sections
Ludhiana jeweller shoots himself dead, two booked for abetment to suicide

Killed himself using his licensed revolver, found dead by mother.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 45-year-old jeweller allegedly shot himself in the head with his licensed revolver at his house in Panchsheel Colony, Barewal road, on Friday.

Police have booked two men for abetment to suicide following a complaint by the deceased’s wife.

The deceased, who owned a jewellery store near Fountain Chowk on the Mall Road, was found dead by his mother when she went to his room.

Shocked to find him lying in a pool of blood, she raised the alarm, following which neighbours rushed to their house and informed the police.



The jeweller’s wife, who was away with their kids to Delhi, returned to Ludhiana on getting the tragic news.

She told the police that her husband had a monetary dispute with two men, named Rohit and Sandeep, and that they had been threatening him. Her husband had revealed the matter to her only a few days back.

Besides, he was also depressed due to losses faced amid the Covid-19 outbreak, she stated.

“The amount involved in the dispute is not known, but police have booked Rohit and Sandeep under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the deceased’s wife,” said sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station.

Police have initiated an investigation to nab the duo.

