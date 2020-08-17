Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Jewellers who buy stolen ornaments may now face arrest

Ludhiana: Jewellers who buy stolen ornaments may now face arrest

Police have instructed city jewellery store owners to keep a copy of identity proof of sellers as stolen gold and silver articles are usually sold to them in most cases of chain snatching and burglary

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police have instructed city jewellery store owners to keep a copy of identity proof of sellers as stolen gold and silver articles are usually sold to them in most cases of chain snatching and burglary. They also warned that jewellers who buy stolen ornaments may now face arrest.

They have also asked jewellers not to buy gold and silver items from those aged between 18-45 years.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that in most snatching and robbery cases it has come to light that some jewellers are buying stolen gold items.

While issuing a warning to them, the commissioner of police said, “We will be arresting such jewellers who buy stolen ornaments from snatchers and thieves. This will put a check on jewellers who have now become habitual of buying gold from criminals at lower rates.”



He added that they should also keep a photograph or identification proof of sellers and keep a record of ornaments they buy from such persons for at least one year.

Similarly, shopkeepers should check the original bill before buying a second-hand mobile phone.

Anand Sikri, president of Ludhiana Jewellers’ Association said that members of the association buy gold from the market only.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nurse found dead in Amritsar; hospital manager among 4 booked
Aug 17, 2020 22:37 IST
Punjab minister assures action against culprits for manhandling health worker
Aug 17, 2020 22:35 IST
Woman, accused of practising witchcraft, beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Giridih
Aug 17, 2020 22:38 IST
Decision to conduct final year exams to protect students’ future: Education Minister
Aug 17, 2020 22:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.