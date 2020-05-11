Sections
Ludhiana: Kin of deceased daily wager demands financial aid from govt

Ludhiana: Kin of deceased daily wager demands financial aid from govt

The family had raised a demand for ₹40 lakh as compensation, which was denied by the authorities.

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

On Saturday night, the victim ended his life by hanging himself after he was unable to procure ration for his family. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

High drama was witnessed in Rajiv Gandhi Colony on Monday as the family of a daily wager, who had committed suicide, refused to cremate his body demanding financial assistance.

On Saturday night, Ajit Rai, 38, ended his life by hanging himself after he was unable to procure ration for his family. The family had raised a demand for ₹40 lakh as compensation, which was denied by the authorities.

“We will not cremate him till our demand is not met,” they said.

However, in a meeting held at Bachat Bhawan on Monday evening, the leaders of migrant labourers agreed to cremate the body after the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) and senior police officials assured them that the administration will write to the state government for the financial aid.



RK Yadav, general secretary, Punjab, Samajwadi Party, said, “They have demanded ₹40 lakh for victim’s family, ₹10 lakh each for the wife, mother and two minor sons. They agreed to cremate the body after the ADC assured them that the administration will help them.”

He said, “The victim was unemployed since the lockdown was imposed and was making rounds of Focal Point police station since days to get ration. Returning empty-handed, he used to worry about his family. They were running their kitchen by borrowing ration from neighbours.”

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Balwinder Singh Bains from south constituency visited the family and demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh from the government. He said, “The process of ration distribution is not transparent as people in need are deprived of it.”

He demanded case against the police personnel who denied ration to the victim.

