Ludhiana labourer arrested forraping wife’s minor niece for two years

A 36-year-old labourer has been arrested for allegedly raping his wife’s 16-year-old niece for the last two years in Ludhiana. Police have also arrested the wife of the victim’s paternal uncle for allegedly helping the accused in exchange for money.

The accused woman, who is a resident of Khasi Kalan village, confessed to the police that she used to give the victim juice, cold drink or tea laced with sedatives to make her unconscious and then call the labourer to rape her. The labourer’s

In her statement to the police, the victim said she lived with her father as her mother had deserted the family a few years ago, and her two brothers lived out of town. On the intervening night of May 21 and 22, when she was sleeping, the husband of her paternal aunt turned up at the house and started molesting her. She raised the alarm, following which he fled.

On hearing her screams, her father, who was asleep on the terrace of the house, rushed downstairs. She narrated the entire incident to him following which he took her to the police station to lodge an FIR.

The victim said the accused had been raping her for the past two years at the arrested woman’s house. Both the accused had threatened her to keep mum.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.

The accused were produced in a court on Thursday and sent to one-day police custody for questioning.