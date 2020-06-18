Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana labourer held for abetment to suicide after wife ends life

Ludhiana labourer held for abetment to suicide after wife ends life

According to the victim’s uncle, the accused has been mentally and physically harassing her for dowry.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Salem Tabri police have arrested a labourer for abetment to suicide after his 22-year-old wife ended her life by hanging herself in Gagandeep Colony on Wednesday.

According to the victim’s uncle, the accused has been mentally and physically harassing her for dowry.

He told the police that his niece had married the accused two years ago. Soon after their marriage, her husband started harassing her for more dowry. As her parents were unable to fulfil his demand, the relatives had intervened in the matter several times and the accused would promise to not harass her again. But he did not relent.

Depressed by the treatment meted out to her, his niece hanged herself from the ceiling fan on June 16.



ASI Jagdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ten more cases take Himachal Covid-19 count to 595
Jun 18, 2020 21:59 IST
Cop accidentally shoots himself dead in Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Decision on security cover to Simarjit Bains in 4-5 weeks: Centre to HC
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Djokovic says important all players free to travel to US Open
Jun 18, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.