Ludhiana: Labourer stabbed in throat for resisting robbery by drug addict

A 42-year-old labourer, trying to resist a robber’s attempt to snatch his Rs 400 and a mobile phone, was stabbed in the throat, on Kakowal Road on Saturday night.

Onlookers managed to chase the accused, a drug addict, and nab him.

Identified as Roshan Kumar, 22, of Kakowal Road, the accused was handed over to the police.

The victim, Anwar Alam, 42, is admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious due to the grievous injury to his throat.

In his complaint to the police, Dilnawaj, brother of the victim, stated that Alam worked at a hosiery factory.

After wrapping up work on Saturday, he was walking back home around 8pm. As he reached near the petrol pump on Kakowal Road, a man tailing him on foot demanded his cash and belongings.

When Alam resisted and refused to give his Rs 400 and mobile phone to the robber, the latter flashed a sharp-edged weapon. Before Alam could react, the accused stabbed him in the throat and tried to flee, leaving Alam gasping for breath in a pool of blood.

Passers-by noticed the attack and chased the accused, soon managing to nab him. They thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police. Meanwhile, others rushed Alam to a nearby private hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the accused was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police station, they had booked Kumar under Sections 392 (robbery) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are investigating, whether anyone else was accomplice to the crime. We are looking into Kumar’s criminal record.”