Ludhiana: Last day today to pay property tax with 10% rebate

Ludhiana: Last day today to pay property tax with 10% rebate

From October 1 to December 31, tax payers will get no rebate, but will also face no penalty.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 18:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Residents can pay the tax online or at the Suvidha Kendras in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

Even as September 30 is the last date to submit the property tax with 10% rebate for 2020-21, over 50,000 Ludhiana residents have yet to clear their dues.

From October 1 to December 31, tax payers will get no rebate, but will also face no penalty. However, after December 31, a 20% penalty with 18% interest will be imposed on the defaulters.

An MC official stated that out of the around 4 lakh properties in the city, property tax was to be paid against 2.25 lakh properties, while the remaining were exempted. Out of these 2.25 properties, owners of 1.75 lakh buildings had cleared the dues, while tax for around 50,000 buildings remained unpaid, the official said.

Superintendent, property tax, Vivek Verma said, “To help residents avail of the rebate, MC kept the Suvidha Kendras open on weekends as well. Wednesday is the last date to pay tax with rebate. The Suvidha Kendras will remain open till 5pm and residents can also pay online at mcludhiana.gov.in.”

