Ludhiana: Mahila Congress protests atrocities against Dalits women

Congress Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat addressing the gathering at Samarla Chowk, in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)

Scores of women gathered at Samrala chowk to participate in a protest against alleged atrocities on Dalit women by the ruling BJP government. The protest was organised on the call of Mahila Congress.

Punjab Congress in-charge and former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat participated in the demonstration organised under the chairmanship of Punjab Congress Women Wing chief Mamta Dutta and Ludhiana Mahila Congress president Lina Taparia.

Referring to the increasing incidents of crime against Dalits, especially women, Harish Rawat said that since the BJP came in power, the incidents of crime against Dalit women in the country, especially in BJP-ruled states, have doubled.

“Recently, a Dalit woman was raped and murdered in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The incident of rape and murder exposed the false claims of the Modi government of women upliftment, especially Dalits,” said Rawat.

The Congress leader said that farmers in the country are struggling due to the false policies of the Union government.