Ludhiana man, 5 of kin booked for murder bid on wife

A resident of Dev Nagar and his five family members – including mother and sister – have been booked for attempting to murder his wife and throwing her out of the house on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Raman Khosla of Dev Nagar, Humbran Road, his father Ravi Khosla, mother Kamlesh Khosla, sister Monika Arora, brother-in-law Ashwani and another relative Vipan Sharma.

The victim, Neha Khosla, 35, alleged the accused tried to strangulate her and also bludgeoned her with a cricket bat.

She stated, “I was married to Raman Khosla on September 25, 2017 and I gave birth to a boy on August 30, 2018.”

She added, “Before marriage, Raman had told me that his first wife had died. But, I came to know that she was alive and had only divorced her. When I objected to it his lie, Raman and his family members started harassing me for bringing more dowry, including a luxury car.”

She added, “On June 12, the accused thrashed her with a cricket bat and hit her on head and face. The accused also tried to strangulate her. After, I lost consciousness, the accused threw me out of the house assuming me dead. However, after I gathered some consciousness, I informed my parents, who rushed her to a hospital.”

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) , 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.