Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man attacks ASI visiting his house to seize drugs

Ludhiana man attacks ASI visiting his house to seize drugs

Cop alleges the accused also tore off his uniform and fled after scaling a wall of the house

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A man allegedly assaulted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who visited his house for recovery of drugs, in Basant Nagar, Daba, on Monday.

After manhandling the cop and tearing off his uniform, the accused, Mann Singh, fled after scaling a wall of the house.

The complainant, ASI Sukhbir Singh, told the police that he received a tip-off that one Gurnam Singh had brought drugs and stored these in his house.

When he visited the house with head constable Balbir Singh, Gurnam opened the door. As they were questioning him, Gurnam’s brother Mann Singh came out and manhandled him.



The ASI alleged that the accused attacked him and also tore his uniform before fleeing.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Daba police station. A hunt is on to arrest him.

If proven, the charges entail imprisonment of two years, and three months, respectively.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok account gets banned for ‘glorifying’ acid attack
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Gajraj Rao urges people to stop rumour mongering amid Covid-19 crisis
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Cancel final year college exams, state education dept writes to UGC
May 19, 2020 20:37 IST
‘Traders seek clarity on reopening of shops’
May 19, 2020 20:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.