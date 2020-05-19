Ludhiana man attacks ASI visiting his house to seize drugs

A man allegedly assaulted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who visited his house for recovery of drugs, in Basant Nagar, Daba, on Monday.

After manhandling the cop and tearing off his uniform, the accused, Mann Singh, fled after scaling a wall of the house.

The complainant, ASI Sukhbir Singh, told the police that he received a tip-off that one Gurnam Singh had brought drugs and stored these in his house.

When he visited the house with head constable Balbir Singh, Gurnam opened the door. As they were questioning him, Gurnam’s brother Mann Singh came out and manhandled him.

The ASI alleged that the accused attacked him and also tore his uniform before fleeing.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Daba police station. A hunt is on to arrest him.

If proven, the charges entail imprisonment of two years, and three months, respectively.