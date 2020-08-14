Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man booked for abducting 19-year-old on pretext of trip to Rajasthan, raping her for two months

Ludhiana man booked for abducting 19-year-old on pretext of trip to Rajasthan, raping her for two months

The victim managed to locate a mobile phone and inform her parents about the incident after which she was rescued.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A resident of Preet Vihar was booked for abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl for two months, the police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Habib-Ur-Rehman Ali. He had abducted the woman and taken her to Jaipur, Rajasthan, on the pretext of a trip, where he raped her at a rented accommodation.

The victim, however, managed to locate a mobile phone and inform her parents about the incident after which she was rescued.

In her complaint, the victim said that she had wanted to go on a trip and was lured by the accused who lived near her house. They went to Madina Colony of Jaipur on June 8, where the accused had already arranged for a rented accommodation.



The victim said that the accused raped her for two months and did not allow her to go out. On August 7, she borrowed a mobile phone from a local and informed her parents. Her family members rescued her on August 8 and brought her back to Ludhiana.

Assistant inspector (AI) Kamaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused and the case had been sent to Ramganj police station of Jaipur for further action.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Allow us to strike off names of students who don’t pay fees by 15th of every month’: Independent School Association to Chandigarh administration
Aug 14, 2020 01:22 IST
Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh
Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
Downpour brings deluge to several Sonepat areas
Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
In US-brokered deal, UAE and Israel to normalise ties
Aug 14, 2020 01:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.