Ludhiana man booked for abducting, marrying minor girl

The Sahnewal police have booked a labourer for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl and marrying her.

The accused has been identified as Atish Kumar of Mahadev Nagar, Giaspura.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father said Kumar abducted his daughter on June 8 after luring her with marriage. Later, he came to know that the accused had married her, even though she was minor.

The accused also moved an application for protection before the Punjab and Haryana High court, but the court annulled the marriage as the girl is a minor.

ASI Jagdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had booked Kumar under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 9 and 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Raids are being conducted for his arrest.

The ASI said they may add more sections in the FIR after the victim’s medical examination.