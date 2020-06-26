Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man booked for abducting teen girl from Balongi

Ludhiana man booked for abducting teen girl from Balongi

Victum’s father alleged that his daughter was missing since June 18.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Balongi police have booked a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting an 18-year-old girl.

The accused has been identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana. The girl’s father told the police that Sunny abducted his daughter on June 18 after luring her with marriage. On his complaint, a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Balongi police station. Police are working to trace the accused and rescue the girl.

