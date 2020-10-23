Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man booked for dowry harassment, fudging passport documents

Ludhiana man booked for dowry harassment, fudging passport documents

The complainant said accused furnished fake documents and added the name of his paramour as spouse in his passport.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A Janakpuri resident has been booked for harassing his wife and adding fake information in his passport.

Police said an FIR was lodged against the accused, identified as Harish Kumar, on the complaint of his wife Parul Baweja. The two have been married since 2016 and have a son.

In her complaint, Parul stated that sometime after their marriage, her husband’s attitude changed and he started harassing her for dowry and other petty issues. Later, she found out that her husband had developed an illicit relation with another married woman.

The accused furnished fake documents and added the name of his paramour as spouse in his passport. He has cheated the passport office too by fudging information, the complainant said.

ASI Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said during the investigation it was learnt that the accused has already flown to Canada with his alleged paramour.

A case under sections 177, 420, 498-A of the IPC and Section 12 of Passport Act has been registered against the accused and a hunt has been launched for his arrest, the ASI added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 20:22 IST
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
Oct 23, 2020 21:42 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
Oct 23, 2020 22:41 IST
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Oct 23, 2020 21:07 IST

latest news

TRP Scam case: Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai police on October 24
Oct 23, 2020 22:52 IST
Noida: FIR filed against three land grabbing in Barola village
Oct 23, 2020 22:50 IST
Two burglars arrested, cops recover nine laptops, ₹23,000 cash
Oct 23, 2020 22:49 IST
GADVASU holds webinar series for poultry, fish farmers
Oct 23, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.