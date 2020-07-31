Ludhiana man booked for posing as cop, threatening woman in land dispute case

A man was booked for posing as a reader deputed with the additional director general of police (ADGP) and threatening a resident of Barundi village in a land dispute.

The complainant, Manjit Kaur, said Maninderjit Singh of Boparai Khurd village, threatened to demolish her house and also ruin the future of her children.

Kaur told the police that her family had a land dispute with her brothers-in-law Balbir Singh and Gurdeep Singh. The matter is in court.

Maninderjit, who knows Balbir, called her over the phone and threatened her to withdraw the case, while claiming that the ADGP had provided him police force to take action against culprits and he will use it against her.

She also alleged that Maninderjit demanded money from her.

ASI Jagroop Singh, in-charge at Lohatbaddi police post, said they had booked the accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. During investigation, they found that Maninderjit was not deputed with any police official. Efforts are on to arrest him.