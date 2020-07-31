Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man booked for posing as cop, threatening woman in land dispute case

Ludhiana man booked for posing as cop, threatening woman in land dispute case

Claimed to be a reader deputed with the additional director general of police.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A man was booked for posing as a reader deputed with the additional director general of police (ADGP) and threatening a resident of Barundi village in a land dispute.

The complainant, Manjit Kaur, said Maninderjit Singh of Boparai Khurd village, threatened to demolish her house and also ruin the future of her children.

Kaur told the police that her family had a land dispute with her brothers-in-law Balbir Singh and Gurdeep Singh. The matter is in court.

Maninderjit, who knows Balbir, called her over the phone and threatened her to withdraw the case, while claiming that the ADGP had provided him police force to take action against culprits and he will use it against her.



She also alleged that Maninderjit demanded money from her.

ASI Jagroop Singh, in-charge at Lohatbaddi police post, said they had booked the accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. During investigation, they found that Maninderjit was not deputed with any police official. Efforts are on to arrest him.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

91% sowing in Maharashtra raises hope for bumper production
Aug 01, 2020 00:34 IST
Four immigration firm owners booked for duping people of ₹11 lakh in Mohali
Aug 01, 2020 00:31 IST
Rakshabandhan amid Covid-19 outbreak: Mail services to operate even on Sunday as posts increase manifold
Aug 01, 2020 00:29 IST
Chandigarh: GMCH-32 panel finds new ventilators of satisfactory quality
Aug 01, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.