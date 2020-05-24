Sections
Ludhiana man booked for raping school teacher for three years

Ludhiana man booked for raping school teacher for three years

The woman said the accused first raped her in 2017, after forcing her to make physical relation with him stating he would kill her husband and children if she did not oblige him

Updated: May 24, 2020 19:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The woman said she narrated the incident to her husband, who took her to police station and lodged an FIR against the accused, who is a resident of Gopal Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT File)

Ludhiana police have booked a Gopal Nagar resident for raping a school teacher for the past three years and stealing ₹6 lakh from her bank account.

The woman said that she narrated the incident to her husband, who took her to police station and lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh alias Honey of Gopal Nagar.

The victim, 34, who is a teacher, said the accused’s father runs a tailor shop near her house and the accused was a regular visitor to her house since 2013.

She said the accused first raped her in 2017, after forcing her to make physical relation with him stating he would kill her husband and children if she did not oblige him.



The woman alleged that the accused continued to rape her for three years on the same pretext. In January this year, the accused stole her debit card and withdrew ₹6 lakh from her bank account after learning her debit card’s pin.

Sub-inspector Jasvir Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.

