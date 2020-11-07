Sections
Ludhiana man booked for threatening to leak wife’s objectionable pictures

She said that the accused has been asking her to pay Rs 20 lakh to him

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The woman, who now lives with her parents, said that her husband had installed spy cameras in the bathroom and was using the pictures thus obtained to blackmail her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 23-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint against her husband for allegedly blackmailing her with some objectionable pictures that he had clicked when she was staying at her in-laws’ house.

The woman, who now lives with her parents, said that her husband had installed spy cameras in the bathroom and was using the pictures thus obtained to blackmail her. She said that he has been asking her to pay Rs 20 lakh, stating that if she fails to do so, he would leak the images on social networking sites. She also alleged that the accused had already posted some of the pictures on his Whatsapp status.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh, who is the investigating officer, said the case has been registered under Sections 67 and 67-A of Information and Technology Act. He added that the woman has also accused her mother-in-law and maternal uncles of her husband to be involved in the crime, but police will probe their role before adding their names in the FIR. The ASI said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

