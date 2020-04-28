Ludhiana man dies in Dubai, firm says can’t send body as he tested Covid-19 positive

A family of Balliewal village of the district has been deprived of seeing the body of one of its members, who died during work at Jebel Ali town of Dubai. The construction company, with which he was working, refused to send the body to his village, claiming that he was tested coronavirus positive, posthumously.

However, the family alleged that the company is using coronavirus as an excuse for saving expenses to send the body to India. The family has sought the intervention of the Union government in bringing the body to Ludhiana. The deceased, Balwinder Singh, 37, a resident of Balliewal village, had gone to Dubai six years ago where he was working as a carpenter with the company. Sarpanch Manjit Singh, cousin of the deceased, said they had received a call from the company on April 16 informing them that Balwinder had died in an accident during work.

He said, “According to the company, he was working on the 10th floor of a building and the chain of the crane, which was lifting him, suddenly snapped and he came down crashing on the ground. His head crashed on the floor and he died on the spot. The company officials told them that they are making arrangements to send the body to Ludhiana, but they did not.” “On Saturday, a company official informed us that Balwinder was tested Covid-19 positive posthumously and they cannot send the body to India,” said Manjit Singh.

“We refuse to believe this. They themselves said that he died in an accident during work. Now, they are saying that he was tested coronavirus positive after his blood samples were taken posthumously. It is just an excuse because they do not want to send the body back,” alleged Manjit Singh. Balwinder Singh is survived by old parents, wife and three children -- two daughters (aged 6 and 4) and a two-year-old son.

His wife, Rajwinder Kaur, said his salary for 2-3 months was also pending with the company. Her father-in-law works as a labourer and due to lockdown, the family has no source of income. “Everyone in the family is depressed and we want the body of my husband back to see him for the last time and pay him our last respects,” she said.