Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man dies in Dubai, firm says can’t send body as he tested Covid-19 positive

Ludhiana man dies in Dubai, firm says can’t send body as he tested Covid-19 positive

The deceased’s family alleges that the company is using coronavirus as an excuse for saving expenses to send the body to India

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 03:47 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Balwinder Singh, 37, is a resident of Balliewal village. (HT PHOTO)

A family of Balliewal village of the district has been deprived of seeing the body of one of its members, who died during work at Jebel Ali town of Dubai. The construction company, with which he was working, refused to send the body to his village, claiming that he was tested coronavirus positive, posthumously.

However, the family alleged that the company is using coronavirus as an excuse for saving expenses to send the body to India. The family has sought the intervention of the Union government in bringing the body to Ludhiana. The deceased, Balwinder Singh, 37, a resident of Balliewal village, had gone to Dubai six years ago where he was working as a carpenter with the company. Sarpanch Manjit Singh, cousin of the deceased, said they had received a call from the company on April 16 informing them that Balwinder had died in an accident during work.

He said, “According to the company, he was working on the 10th floor of a building and the chain of the crane, which was lifting him, suddenly snapped and he came down crashing on the ground. His head crashed on the floor and he died on the spot. The company officials told them that they are making arrangements to send the body to Ludhiana, but they did not.” “On Saturday, a company official informed us that Balwinder was tested Covid-19 positive posthumously and they cannot send the body to India,” said Manjit Singh.

“We refuse to believe this. They themselves said that he died in an accident during work. Now, they are saying that he was tested coronavirus positive after his blood samples were taken posthumously. It is just an excuse because they do not want to send the body back,” alleged Manjit Singh. Balwinder Singh is survived by old parents, wife and three children -- two daughters (aged 6 and 4) and a two-year-old son.



His wife, Rajwinder Kaur, said his salary for 2-3 months was also pending with the company. Her father-in-law works as a labourer and due to lockdown, the family has no source of income. “Everyone in the family is depressed and we want the body of my husband back to see him for the last time and pay him our last respects,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amid lockdown, prices of pulses and oil go up while vegetables cost cheaper: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
Janhvi and Arjun share pics of time spent at home amid lockdown
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
‘He had more talent’: Kapil Dev says Sachin ‘should have done even better’
Apr 29, 2020 11:15 IST
Varanasi shut down today as Covid-19 cases rise in UP town
Apr 29, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.