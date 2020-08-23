Sections
Ludhiana man dies in road mishap

The victim was returning home after work when an over speeding truck crushed him to death

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 21:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 35-year-old man died in a road mishap after an over-speeding truck crushed him to death near Ghoda Factory Road on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Bahadur Singh of Cheema Chowk, was returning home after work when the incident took place.

Manga Singh of Mushtaq Ganj, victim’s cousin, filed a complaint with the police.

He stated that Bahadur Singh was returning home from the factory when a truck crushed him to death near the Ghoda Factory Road. After the onlookers gathered at the spot, the truck driver managed to flee leaving his vehicle behind.



ASI Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the police have seized the truck and lodged an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338(causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427(Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified driver. A hunt is on to nab the accused.

