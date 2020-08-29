Ludhiana man held for extorting money from vendors, molesting woman

The Jamalpur police on Saturday arrested a man for extorting money from roadside vendors for allowing them to sell their articles.

Arjun Kumar, 28, of Jai Guru Dev Nagar of Mundian, has also been accused of molesting the wife of a vendor when he refused to pay him.

Sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh, in-charge at Mundian Kalan police post, said a woman approached the police stating that her husband and brother-in-law sold vegetables.

She alleged that Arjun stopped them on the way on August 17 and demanded Rs 1,000 to allow them to sell the vegetables. When they refused, he thrashed them and molested her.

On her complaint, a case under Sections 323, 341, 294, 385, 354, 354-B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Jamalpur police station on August 19 and he was arrested on Saturday.

The sub-inspector said the accused had thrashed the family twice in the past as well, and had been extorting money from other vendors too.