Ludhiana man killed in head-on collision between bikes

Accident took place near Sirhind Canal in Machhiwara. The deceased was identified as Parshuram, 34, of Garhi Tarkhana village.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A motorcyclist was killed and his friend was injured in a head-on collision with another two-wheeler near Sirhind Canal in Machhiwara on Saturday.

His friend, Vikas Mukhia, said he was riding pillion behind Parshuram during their commute from Pawat Bridge to Machhiwara. When they reached near Sirhind Canal, a motorcycle coming from the opposite side hit theirs.

All three men were injured and rushed to a local hospital, where Parshuram succumbed to his injuries.



Inspector Sukhvir Singh, SHO at Macchiwara police station, the other motorcyclist, Parduman Singh of Ballio village, had been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. He is currently under treatment.

