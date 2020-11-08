Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Man, kin duped of ₹22 lakh in investment fraud

Ludhiana: Man, kin duped of ₹22 lakh in investment fraud

Complainant Brijinder Mishra of Gurdev Nagar, Mundian Kalan, said that the accused had lured him into the scheme a few months ago. Believing that it was a lucrative deal, he even got his relatives to invest in the scheme. Together, they all invested ₹40 lakh in the company.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three persons have been booked for duping a man and his relatives of ₹22 lakh after coaxing them to invest in a scheme, which they promised would double their money.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Mehra, the managing director of Blue Life Infra, his wife, Anita Mehra, who is the director of the company, and his brother, Rakesh Mehra, who serves as the additional director of the company.

Complainant Brijinder Mishra of Gurdev Nagar, Mundian Kalan, said that the accused had lured him into the scheme a few months ago. Believing that it was a lucrative deal, he even got his relatives to invest in the scheme. Together, they all invested ₹40 lakh in the company.

But later, the company neither gave them the interest nor the principal amount.

After much pressure, the trio finally returned about ₹18 lakh but refused to return the rest.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim had lodged a complaint on July 28. After conducting a thorough probe, police have now registered an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, the ASI said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Nov 09, 2020 01:03 IST
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Nov 08, 2020 23:05 IST
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Nov 08, 2020 23:14 IST
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Nov 08, 2020 23:43 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 09, 2020 02:15 IST
US Election 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris say it’s time to heal
Nov 09, 2020 02:01 IST
Joe Biden’s India connection runs deep
Nov 09, 2020 01:49 IST
In focus: Bihar’s Covid challenge
Nov 09, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.