Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man loses ₹29,000 to fraudsters on OLX

Ludhiana man loses ₹29,000 to fraudsters on OLX

Man impersonating as an army officer, three accomplices booked

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A man impersonating as an army officer and his three accomplices were booked on Tuesday for duping a city resident of Rs 29,100 on the pretext of selling a scooter on the online marketplace OLX.

The case was registered based on the statement of the victim, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Lajpat Nagar.

The accused have been identified as Pramod Kumar, Badari Vishwakarma, Mithun Kumar Mandal and Wasim Khan.

In his complaint, Sharma said he found a scooter for sale on OLX and contacted the seller, who introduced himself as an army officer.



To win Sharma’s confidence, the accused sent him details like Aadhar and PAN Card numbers and some other documents. Then, they struck a deal for the scooter at Rs 29,100.

The victim transferred the cash to the accused on different bank accounts via online transactions .

Sharma alleged that the accused said he would deliver the scooter at Rakh Bagh, but did not do so, and later stopped picking up the phone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will,etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
Nov 19, 2020 01:13 IST
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
Nov 19, 2020 01:26 IST
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Nov 19, 2020 00:38 IST
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Nov 19, 2020 02:48 IST

latest news

Donald Trump fires top election security official
Nov 19, 2020 04:22 IST
Vedanta submits EoI with eye on government stake in BPCL
Nov 19, 2020 04:11 IST
Digital gold gains currency
Nov 19, 2020 03:59 IST
FAA clears the decks for Boeing Max aircraft
Nov 19, 2020 03:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.