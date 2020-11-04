Ludhiana man robbed of ₹13,000 , mobile phone at gunpoint

Robbers targeted another city resident, this time snatching Rs 13,000 and a mobile phone from a 48-year-old grocer in Daresi Area after opening fire in the air.

Though the incident occurred on October 26, the victim, Parveen Kumar, did not lodge a complaint till Tuesday out of fear.

Kumar, a resident of Nanak Nagar, who owns a grocery store in Karabara area, told the police that on October 26 he was returning home on his motorcycle after wrapping up work. Around 10pm when he was passing by Atam Hosiery in Daresi, three men on a motorcycle intercepted him. Brandishing a gun, they demanded his cash and money.

When he resisted, the accused opened fire in the air to threaten him and snatched his Rs 13,000 in cash and mobile phone before fleeing.

Left shaken by the attack, he returned home and narrated the incident to his family, but could not muster the courage to approach the police.

ASI Shavinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the robbery was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot. Kumar managed to get the CCTV footage and one of his neighbours identified one accused as Lovedeep Singh, who lived in their locality earlier.

After identifying him, the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday. Police have booked Lovedeep Singh of Bhamiya, Deepak Kumar and Gagandeep of Shimlapuri under Sections 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

ROBBERS ON THE LOOSE

October 29: A Machhiwara resident lost his motorcycle and mobile phone to robbers on the Kohara-Machhiwara road

October 28: An elderly man was robbed of his scooter, cash and mobile phone while he was visiting his plot in Mani Shah Colony near Alamgir village

October 16: Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a 50-year-old woman of her gold chain and opened fire at her when she resisted in New Moti Nagar

October 14: A 32-year-old man was robbed of his motorcycle near Arya College for Boys.