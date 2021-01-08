Ludhiana man’s documents misused to secure loan, two booked for fraud

Police are on the lookout for a woman and her accomplice, who secured a bank loan of Rs 9.5 lakh by fraudulently using a man’s documents.

The woman, Kumari Rani, is a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, and her accomplice, Bhagwan Singh, is from Hans Kalan village.

The matter came to fore on the complaint of Gurdeep Singh of Gurusar Kaunke village, Jagraon.

Gurdeep told the police that Kumari and Bhagwan assured to help him get a bank loan and took his documents. But, later told him that the loan request was rejected by the bank.

However, after a few months, he was contacted by the bank for defaulting on the loan instalments. Realising his documents had been misused, he contacted the police, who have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.