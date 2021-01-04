Ludhiana man shoots neighbour, his brother over parking

Balkaran had parked his Mahindra Scorpio car outside their house, over which the accused raised an objection. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Jainpur village resident shot and injured two brothers living in his neighbourhood, over a parking dispute on New Year’s eve.

The accused, identified as Gurjant Singh, is currently on the run.

Complainant Paramjit Singh, 28, a farmer, said that one bullet pierced through his shoulder while the other hit his brother, Sikandar Singh, 31, in the thigh.

Paramajit said the confrontation took place on the evening of December 31, when a panchayat member, Balkaran Singh, had come to his house to discuss a property deal.

Balkaran had parked his Mahindra Scorpio car outside their house, over which the accused raised an objection.

Paramjit’s mother told him that he shouldn’t have an issue as the car was not parked outside his house. Following this, Gurjant allegedly started hurling abuses at the complainant’s mother. Hearing the commotion, Parmajit and his brother rushed outside and tried to intervene. But Gurjant suddenly took out his gun and opened fire at the brothers.

On seeing them injured, the accused fled the scene.

Family members then rushed them to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where they are now recuperating.

Sub-inspector Manjinder Kaur of the PAU police station, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/ 54/ 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Gurjant and a manhunt launched for him.

The victim added that Balkaran had defeated Gurjant in the panchayat elections earlier, due to which the latter had been nursing a grudge against him, and so started a fight over a petty issue.